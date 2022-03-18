Baby home after protest that caused hospital lockdown

BOISE, Idaho. (AP) — Police say an Idaho baby at the center of protests over removal from his parents because of health concerns has been returned home. The Idaho Statesman reports the Meridian Police Department said Friday the 10-month-old was back with his parents. The baby was removed March 11 after health authorities determined recent weight loss could threaten his life. The family maintains the baby was well taken care of. The family, far-right activist Ammon Bundy and others had mounted protests, one of which led to a lockdown at a Boise hospital. A blog post by the baby’s grandfather, Diego Rodriguez, said the boy’s parents agreed to a “measure of state oversight” in exchange for having their child returned.