Arraignment moved for man linked to crimes through DNA

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The 47-year-old man charged for a series of home invasions and sexual assaults that occurred nearly two decades ago appeared in Whitman County Superior Court for his arraignment Friday morning. But his lawyer asked for more time to review the case. Kenneth Downing of Elk, Washington was arrested last week by the Spokane Police Department after Pullman police linked DNA evidence collected from the crimes with Downing. Downing was charged with rape, burglary, assault and unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation. His lawyer asked the judge for more time to review the 13 charges brought against Downing before the arraignment. The arraignment is now scheduled for April 1.