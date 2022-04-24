Oregon woman arrested in death of her 3-year-old child

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon woman has been arrested in the alleged murder of her 3-year-old child. Police in Albany say the 32-year-old woman was pulled over in a traffic stop Saturday and they came to believe she was a danger to herself and others and that they needed to check on her child immediately. Officers then searched a residence where the child’s body was found. The woman was taken into custody and being held at the Linn County Jail on suspicion of first degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mistreatment.