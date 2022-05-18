2-term schools chief loses in Idaho GOP primary race

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The former president of the Idaho State Board of Education has defeated the incumbent superintendent of public instruction in the GOP primary.

Debbie Critchfield defeated Sherri Ybarra as well as former state Sen. Branden Durst in a race called Wednesday following voting in Tuesday’s primary.

Critchfield had about 40% of the vote followed by Durst with about 34% and Ybarra with about 26%.

Ybarra has served two terms overseeing the state’s education for some 300,000 K-12 students.

Critchfield will face Democrat Terry Gilbert in the November general election.