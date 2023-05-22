Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Judge enters not guilty plea for suspect in stabbing deaths of 4 University of Idaho students.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.