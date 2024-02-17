Gonzalez scores last 3 points to get Idaho past Idaho State 55-53

By The Associated Press

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Kyson Rose and Kristian Gonzalez scored 11 points apiece as Idaho beat Idaho State 55-53 on Saturday night.

Gonzalez’s layup gave Idaho a 54-53 lead with 1:44 remaining, and he added a free throw with 59 seconds left to cap the scoring. Idaho State missed its last two field-goal attempts.

Rose shot 2 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Vandals (10-16, 4-9 Big Sky Conference). Gonzalez was 5 of 8 from the field. Trevon Blassingame had nine points and shot 3 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Maleek Arington finished with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bengals (11-16, 6-8). Brayden Parker added 12 points for Idaho State. AJ Burgin also put up nine points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.