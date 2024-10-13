Jeanty rushes for 217 yards and TD, catches TD pass and Boise State downs Hawaii 28-7

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Ashton Jeanty accounted for 237 all-purpose yards and scored two touchdowns to lead No. 17 Boise State to a 28-7 win over Hawaii on Saturday night.

The Broncos (5-1, 2-0 Mountain West) ran their winning streak to four games since their narrow loss at then-No. 3 Oregon on Sept. 7.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-4, 0-2) have lost four of their last five games.

Jeanty, the leading rusher in all of FBS, had a season-high 31 carries for 217 yards. It was his third game this season that he has eclipsed the 200-yard mark and the fifth of his career.

Boise State capped its first three possessions with scores. Jonah Dalmas sandwiched field goals of 24 and 23 yards around Jeanty’s 54-yard touchdown run to put the Broncos up 13-0 with 7:06 left in the first half.

Jeanty found a crease behind the right side of his offensive line before he bounced it to the perimeter and went untouched to the end zone. It was his seventh touchdown run of at least 50 yards this year.

Jeanty entered the game averaging 10.9 yards per carry and 206.3 rushing yards per game.

Jeanty had 93 yards on eight carries after one quarter and was up to 15 rushes for 115 yards by halftime.

Hawaii’s score came with 3:24 left in the second quarter on a 28-yard touchdown pass from Brayden Schager to Tylan Hines.

After a scoreless third quarter, Boise State found some breathing room with a 5-yard TD pass from Maddux Madsen to Jeanty a few minutes into the final period. Madsen hit Austin Bolt for a 44-yard scoring strike in the closing minutes.

Madsen finished 17-of-25 passing for 217 yards.

The takeaway

Boise State: While the Broncos have been prolific on offense all year, their defense has struggled at times, particularly against the pass. Entering Saturday, opponents averaged nearly 280 passing yards per game, which ranked 123rd nationally. Hawaii finished with 264 yards through the air.

Hawaii: Under first-year defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, the Rainbow Warriors lead the Mountain West Conference in scoring defense (19.0 points per game) and total defense (309.4 yards per game). They held the Broncos to their lowest scoring output of the season.

Poll implications

With No. 16 Utah’s loss to unranked Arizona State Friday, Boise State can expect to jump a spot or two when the AP Top 25 is released Sunday.

Up next

Boise State will have 13 days off between games until it visits UNLV on Oct. 25.

Hawaii plays at Washington State on Saturday in its first trip to Pullman, Washington.

