Buchanan runs for 116 yards, 2 TDs, to lead Idaho over Eastern Washington 38-28

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Deshaun Buchanan ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead Idaho to a 38-28 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday night.

Buchanan scored on a 1-yard run late in the third quarter to stretch Idaho’s lead to 24-13. His 12-yard score made it 38-21 with 5:06 to play.

Idaho (6-3, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) took the lead for good, 13-7 early in the second quarter, when Jack Layne threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Dwyer.

Layne was 17-of-28 passing for 235 yards with two touchdowns for the Vandals, who have won three of their last four games. Dwyer finished with four catches for 78 yards. Alex Moore also had a touchdown catch.

Kekoa Visperas completed 11 of 14 passes for 156 yards and had a 1-yard TD run for Eastern Washington (2-6, 1-3). Jared Taylor completed 3 of 4 passes, two for touchdowns in the fourth quarter, to pull the Eagles to 31-21.

Michael Wortham’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Eastern Washington ended the scoring with about five minutes to play.

The Vandals have won three straight in the series.

