Idaho State wins 71-55 over Oral Roberts

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Jake O’Neil scored 14 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as Idaho State beat Oral Roberts 71-55 on Saturday night.

Isaiah Griffin added 14 points for the Bengals (4-5). Dylan Darling finished with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and nine assists.

The Golden Eagles (3-7) were led by Issac McBride, who recorded 17 points and two steals. Sam Alajiki added 10 points and eight rebounds for Oral Roberts. Carlos Rosario finished with 10 points and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.