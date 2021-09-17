France’s Macron unveils model of new, green high-speed train

AP National Business

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a mock-up of the next generation of greener super high-speed trains, known in France as TGVs — four decades after the first TGV was launched. It will carry more passengers — 740 compared to the current train’s 600 — and is planned to enter service in 2024. It will also use one fifth less electricity than the current model, while maintaining its top speed of 320 kilometers per hour (199 miles per hour). Macron’s government has promised 6.5 billion euros ($7.6 billion) in new investments this year to expand high-speed train lines, and boosting train use has been part of his government’s strategy to reduce emissions.