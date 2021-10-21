PPP is gone, but government help for small businesses isn’t

By RANDA KRISS of NerdWallet

The Paycheck Protection Program provided small-business owners with just under $800 billion in COVID-19 relief. That program ended on May 31, but business owners’ need for affordable financing didn’t go away with it. Other government funding options may help those still affected by the pandemic. For example, recent changes to the federal government’s COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program now let business owners borrow up to $2 million. States and cities also continue to introduce and implement their own COVID-19 grant and loan programs. Organizations like SCORE and local Small Business Development Centers can offer free assistance to find the right funding opportunities for you.