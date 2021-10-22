American Express profits jump, as travel, dining normalizes

By KEN SWEET

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — American Express saw its profits surge last quarter by 70% as Americans and companies pulled out their cards to start traveling, dining out and entertaining as they had done before the pandemic. The New York-based company said Friday it earned $1.83 billion last quarter, or $2.27 a share, compared with a profit of $1.07 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the same period a year ago. The results were significantly better than what Wall Street analysts had been expecting.