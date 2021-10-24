Biden hosting budget talks in Delaware with Schumer, Manchin

By ALAN FRAM and HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting two pivotal senators for meetings in Delaware on Sunday in hopes of resolving lingering disputes over Democrats’ long-stalled effort to craft an expansive social and environment measure. The White House says Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin are scheduled to attend. Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are two of the party’s most moderate members. Both have insisted on reducing the size of the package and have pressed for other changes. The plan was originally $3.5 trillion over 10 years, but it’s now expected to be around $2 trillion or less.