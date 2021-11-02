‘Adapt or die:’ Africa presses for more climate support

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African leaders and campaigners are pressing the international community to do more to support efforts to adapt to climate change, seizing on evidence showing the continent to be the most endangered by the effects of global warming. The head of the African Union, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, said the continent needs the world to contribute $12.5 billion of the $25 billion it needs to accelerate an adaptation program over the next five years. The balance will come from the African Development Bank. Tshisekedi spoke Tuesday before an Africa-focused summit at the U.N. climate conference in Scottish city of Glasgow.