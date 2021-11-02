Facebook to shut down face-recognition system, delete data

By MATT O’BRIEN and BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writers

Providence, R.I. (AP) — Facebook said it will shut down its face-recognition system and delete faceprints of more than 1 billion people. The unexpected announcement, delivered with little fanfare in a blog post published Tuesday, represents an abrupt about-face for the social network, which first launched use of the technology more than a decade ago. It follows both the company’s Thursday decision to rename itself Meta in order, it said, to focus on building technology for what it envisions as the next iteration of the internet. The company is also embroiled in a larger public relations crisis after leaked documents from whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that it has known about the harms its products cause and often did little or nothing to mitigate them