Labor leader apologizes for likening Holocaust to mandates

By JOHN HANNA

Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas labor leader is apologizing for remarks he made during a legislative hearing comparing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to the Holocaust that killed millions of Jews. Cornell Beard said Wednesday that the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers has a long tradition of welcoming everyone into the labor movement. Beard is president of the union’s Wichita district. Beard said his remarks were taken out of context but added that he apologizes “wholeheartedly” to the Jewish community. He said in an email to The Associated Press that it was not his intent but his comments came off as insensitive about a sinister time in world history.