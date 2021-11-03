The AP Interview: Justice Dept. conducting cyber crackdown

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities are expecting arrests and criminal charges related to ransomware in the coming weeks. That’s according to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who spoke to The Associated Press about the U.S. government’s response to the ransomware threat. She declined to be specific, but said that “in the days and weeks to come, you’re going to see more arrests” and law enforcement operations. The expected actions come as the U.S. continues to endure what Monaco called a “steady drumbeat” of attacks despite President Joe Biden’s admonitions last summer to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following a spate of lucrative attacks linked to Russia-based hacking gangs.