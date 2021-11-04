Finland’s capital to ditch meat for climate, with exceptions

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s capital city says it will no longer serve meat at seminars, staff meetings, receptions and other events to reduce Helsinki’s carbon footprint. Instead, the city government plans to offer vegetarian dishes and sustainable local fish. Helsinki’s spokesperson said Thursday that the change takes effect in January and excludes school and workplace cafeterias run by the city of about 650,000 residents. She says the policy adopted by the City Council also allows deviations for certain “high-level visits or similar events” organized by the mayor or senior city managers. Under the policy, snacks and refreshments no longer can be served in single-use containers.