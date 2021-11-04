Norway fund divests from companies tied to weapon production

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s largest pension fund says it has divested from 14 companies involved in producing nuclear missiles and other weapons. Oslo-based KLP manages more than 300 billion kroner, equal to more than $35 billion. The fund said Thursday that it made the decision after reviewing companies “that produce certain types of weapons which, by their nature, violate fundamental humanitarian principles.” KLP won’t do business with companies including Britain’s Rolls Royce Holdings, Massachusetts-based Raytheon Technologies Corp. and France’s Thales.