World shares, Wall St futures lower ahead of US jobs report

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Shares have opened lower in Europe after a downbeat day in Asia, where Chinese benchmarks sagged under revived concerns over property developers. Benchmarks fell in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose in Paris and Sydney. Jitters over troubles in China’s property sector flared after developer Kaisa Group announced that Hong Kong-traded shares in its companies were suspended after it failed make payments on wealth products it had guaranteed. Investors were watching for employment figures and further updates on corporate earnings. Oil prices rose after OPEC and other oil producers stuck with their plan for cautious monthly increases in oil production even as prices surge and the global economy is thirsty for fuel.