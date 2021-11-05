Dutch court upholds part of Russian appeal in Yukos case

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch Supreme Court has upheld part of a Russian appeal against a $50 billion arbitration award to former shareholders of bankrupted oil giant Yukos. The highest Dutch court ruled Friday that a lower Dutch appeal court wrongly dismissed, on procedural grounds, Russia’s claim that “shareholders committed fraud in the arbitral proceedings.” The Supreme Court referred the case to the Amsterdam Court of Appeal for judges there to rule on that issue. The judgment Friday rejected other grounds of appeal put forward by Russia.