German governors, Merkel to discuss virus outbreak

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with the governors of Germany’s 16 states amid growing concern about the steep rise in new coronavirus cases in the country. The video call between Merkel and the governors will take place Tuesday after Germany’s highest court rules on complaints filed against nationwide restrictions to curb coronavirus infections that were imposed earlier this year. The ruling could provide officials with guidance on the legality of any new measures. Official figures showed 29,364 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 73 deaths. Infection rates have been particularly high in eastern and southern parts of the country. Hospitals there are already forced to transfer intensive care patients to other parts of Germany.