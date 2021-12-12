South African president tests positive for COVID, mildly ill

By ANDREW MELDRUM

Associated Press

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is receiving treatment for mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the disease. A statement from his office said that Ramaphosa started feeling unwell Sunday and a test confirmed COVID-19. The statement said he has mild symptoms, is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy Pesident David Mabuza for the next week. The 69-year-old Ramaphosa is fully vaccinated. Ramaphosa visited four West African countries last week. The statement didn’t say whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant.