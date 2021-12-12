Will new bacon law begin? California grocers seek delay

By SCOTT McFETRIDGE

Associated Press

ELLIOTT, Iowa (AP) — A coalition of California restaurants and grocery stores has filed a lawsuit to block implementation of a new farm animal welfare law. The move adds uncertainty about whether bacon and other fresh pork products will be much more expensive or in short supply in the state when the new rules take effect on New Year’s Day. The lawsuit is the latest step in a tumultuous three-year process of enacting rules overwhelmingly approved by voters. Shortages could be prevented, however, by a state decision to allow pork processed under the old rules and held in cold storage to be sold in California in 2022.