Millennial Money: Keep an eye on debt using visual aids

By MELISSA LAMBARENA of NerdWallet

When you’re trying to stay accountable and motivated while paying down debt, visual aids can offer encouragement and help you celebrate the small wins. They can shift the focus to your progress instead of a distant debt-free date. A simple search online can open the door to a variety of different templates like spreadsheets, bullet journal ideas, debt-payoff coloring pages or other options to log different milestones along the way. Get to know how visual aids have helped some people pay off thousands of dollars in debt and how you can continue to use them after meeting your goal.