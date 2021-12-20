Liz Weston: Why a 401(k)-to-IRA rollover could be a mistake

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

Despite what you may hear about the advantages of rolling over a 401(k) from a former employer into an IRA, it’s hardly a no-brainer. It’s true that an IRA will give you many more investment options. However, the costs could be much higher, leaving you with much less money in retirement. Another caution: Advisors recommending those IRAs are not all required to work in your best interest. That’s not to say rolling your money into an IRA is always a bad idea. But decide carefully, and be sure your advisor is required to put your interests first.