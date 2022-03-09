Twitter launches Tor service bypassing Russia’s block

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Twitter has launched a privacy-protected version of its site. Its aim is to bypass surveillance and censorship after Russia blocked access to its service in the country. Russia has blocked access to Facebook and has restricted Twitter in an attempt to try to restrict the flow of information about its war in Ukraine. Both companies have said they are working on restoring access to people inside Russia even as they restrict the country’s state media from their services. Software engineer and internet security expert Alec Muffett, who has worked with other companies to set up onion sites, announced Twitter’s new service on his own Twitter account.