A long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online in Finland

By JARI TANNER

Associated Press

HELSINKI (AP) — A long-delayed and costly new nuclear reactor has gone online in Finland after a wait of over 12 years. The reactor is expected to boost the Nordic country’s electricity self-sufficiency and help to achieve its carbon neutrality targets. Finnish operator Teollisuuden Voima said the Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor in western Finland was connected to the national grid and started power generation on Saturday. It will go through a trial period of about four months during which it will generate electricity only at a fraction of its 1,600 megawatt capacity. The reactor will reach peak capacity in July to generate about 14% of Finland’s total electricity demand.