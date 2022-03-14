German finance chief wants measures to curb fuel price hike

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s finance minister has proposed a “crisis discount” to dampen the impact of recent fuel price hikes due to the war in Ukraine. German media reported that the fuel subsidy proposed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner could see gas prices cut about 8 U.S. cents a gallon. Lindner said Monday the measure has yet to be agreed upon by the three-party governing coalition, but he hoped Cabinet could approve it as part of a broader package Wednesday. Members of the environmentalist Green party have proposed introducing a speed limit on the country’s highways to curb fuel use. Lindner declined to comment on proposals for a speed limit.