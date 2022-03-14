Insider Q&A: Blue Apron CEO Findley talks rising food costs

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Blue Apron was struggling at the start of 2020. The meal kit company was trying to boost sales with new options like premium meals, but it was also considering putting itself up for sale. Then the pandemic happened. Almost overnight, Blue Apron gained thousands of customers as restaurants closed and people tried to limit grocery trips. CEO Linda Findley said Blue Apron could have tried to further inflate its customer base during that period. But she stuck to the company’s turnaround plan. So far, that strategy is working. Blue Apron’s customer base has fallen from its early pandemic highs, but those who remain are ordering more and spending more per order.