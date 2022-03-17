Czech Republic opens tender for new nuclear reactor

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has launched a tender to build a new reactor at the Dukovany nuclear power plant as the country aims to increase nuclear power generation. Three companies – Westinghouse, France’s EDF and Korea’s KHNP – that have passed a Czech government security appraisal are expected to bid for the lucrative project estimated at 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion). Russian and Chinese companies, including Russian energy giant Rosatom and China’s CNG have been excluded from the tender on security grounds following previous warnings from Czech intelligence services. The new reactor will should become operational by 2036, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.