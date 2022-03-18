Hawaii says water in Pearl Harbor homes is safe to drink

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health says the tap water in all residential areas served by the Navy’s Pearl Harbor water system is safe to drink. The judgement comes more than three months after a petroleum from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility leaked into a Navy water well and sickened thousands. The Navy has spent months flushing clean water through its pipes and the pipes of individual homes so families could live in them again. The Department of Defense said earlier this month it would shut down the nearly 80-year-old fuel storage facility amid an outcry from Hawaii residents and military families.