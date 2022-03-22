Global shares gain as investors watch Ukraine situation

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are higher as investors eye the war in Ukraine and inflationary risks including rising energy costs. Benchmarks rose in early trading in Europe after finishing higher in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China. U.S. futures also were higher. Oil prices slipped, but the Russian war on Ukraine and Western sanctions in response to the invasion are adding to worries over potential disruptions of energy supplies for Europe and surging prices that could hinder recoveries from the pandemic. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively to contain inflation.