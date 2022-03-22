Security strike at German airports causes cancellations

BERLIN (AP) — A strike by security staff at eight German airports including major intercontinental hub Frankfurt has led to widespread disruption and flight cancellations. The ver.di union called Tuesday’s all-day strike at the Frankfurt, Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne-Bonn airports before a round of pay talks with employers that is set for Thursday. It followed walkouts at several airports last week. German news agency dpa says that 108 out of 790 planned flights had been canceled at Frankfurt airport by Tuesday morning. Passengers due to start their journeys at the airport were unable to board. But passengers could transfer flights. All 88 planned departures from Hamburg were canceled.