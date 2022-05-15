Official: China’s economy reviving as anti-virus curbs ease

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Government data show China’s factory and consumer activity were even worse than expected in April as anti-virus controls shut down businesses. But a Cabinet official says the sluggish economy is reviving as anti-virus curbs are eased and its commercial capital of Shanghai reopens. The slump in the second-biggest economy has fueled fears global manufacturing and trade might be disrupted after most business in Shanghai were shut down and its 25 million people confined to their homes. That adds to complications for President Xi Jinping in a year when he is expected to try to extend his time in power.