Google’s Russian business plans to file for bankruptcy

LONDON (AP) — Google says its Russian subsidiary is planning to file for bankruptcy because it can’t pay staff and suppliers. Russian state media reported Wednesday that the U.S. tech company’s Russian subsidiary submitted notice of its intention to declare bankruptcy to a national registry. The company said in a press statement that the seizure of Google Russia’s bank account has made it untenable for its Russian office to function, including employing Russia-based employees and paying suppliers and vendors. Google said it would continue to provide its free services there, including Search, YouTube, Gmail, Maps, and Android. The company had previously suspended its business operations in Russia.