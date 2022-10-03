Tillerson to testify at corruption trial of Trump adviser

NEW YORK (AP) — Rex Tillerson, who served as secretary of state under former president Donald Trump, is set to testify against the former chair of Trump’s inaugural committee. Tillerson will be called on Monday as a government witness at the federal trial of Tom Barrack, a billionaire private equity manager and Trump confidant who’s accused of secretly working as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates. Barrack has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.

