CEO of election software firm held on ID info theft charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The founder and CEO of a software company targeted by election deniers has been arrested on suspicion of stealing personal identifying information on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers. The district attorney’s office says Eugene Yu of Michigan-based Konnech Corporation was held Tuesday. The company says it believes he was wrongfully detained and no info was stolen. Konnech won a $2.9-million contract with LA County in 2020 to provide software to track election worker schedules and payroll. But authorities contend that it violated the contract by storing the data on servers in China, not the United States. The New York Times says conspiracy theorists have alleged, without evidence, that Konnech was secretly working with the Chinese government.

