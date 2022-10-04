EXPLAINER: What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?
By MATT O’BRIEN
AP Technology Writer
Elon Musk’s monthslong tussle with Twitter has taken a sharp turn after the Tesla billionaire seemed to return to where he started in April — offering to buy the company for $44 billion. But it’s not over yet. Twitter says it intends to close the deal at the agreed-upon price, but the two sides are still booked for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware over Musk’s earlier attempts to terminate the deal. Twitter’s deposition of Musk — set to begin Thursday — and even the trial itself could still go forward if Twitter isn’t assured that, this time, the deal for real.