Tyson Foods consolidates corporate offices, leaves Chicago
By DEE-ANN DURBIN and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
AP Business Writers
Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, locations and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will start relocating early next year. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing Co. and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.