Netflix rebounds from recent subscriber losses with 3Q gain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix has reversed its recent subscriber losses with a summertime gain. Management is hoping to build upon the gains with the upcoming launch of a cheaper version of the video streaming service that will include ads for the first time. The Los Gatos, California, company disclosed Tuesday that it picked up 2.4 million subscribers during the July-September period, a comeback from a loss of 1.2 million customers during the first half of the year. The performance topped analyst estimates and enabled Netflix to at least temporarily reclaim the mantle as the world’s largest video streaming service ahead of Walt Disney Co.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.