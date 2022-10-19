Fight over slain reporter’s files going to Nevada high court

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge has blocked Las Vegas police, prosecutors and defense attorneys from accessing a slain investigative journalist’s cellphone and electronic devices over concerns about revealing the reporter’s confidential sources and notes. The order was immediately appealed Wednesday to the Nevada Supreme Court. For now, police can’t access six devices seized from the home of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German after he was killed Sept. 2. Robert Telles, a former Democratic elected county official, is jailed awaiting completion of the police investigation and a hearing of evidence alleging that he killed German. The newspaper argues the materials are protected by state and federal law and the First Amendment.

