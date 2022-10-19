Newsroom workers at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette go on strike

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Newsroom workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette have gone on strike demanding that the company reinstate the terms of its previous contract and return to the bargaining table. The Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh said its members began picketing Tuesday. Guild members have been working without a contract since 2017 and Monday voted to authorize an unfair labor practice strike against the company. On Oct. 6, workers from unions that are responsible for production, distribution and advertising at the Post-Gazette walked off the job. The Post-Gazette said in a statement that it would “continue to serve the Pittsburgh community, our readers and advertisers, despite any work stoppage.”

