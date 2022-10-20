Spain, Portugal eased energy prices. Can they teach the EU?

MADRID (AP) — Households and businesses across Europe have struggled with high electricity prices for months, though they have fallen since late August peaks. Electricity costs are intrinsically linked to natural gas prices, which spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine and drastically reduced flows of the fuel used to heat homes, generate power and run factories as the European Union sanctioned Moscow. Spain and Portugal have managed to free themselves from the EU pricing system and say the benefits are noticeable. It’s offering a lesson to the 27-nation bloc as it works this week on ways to temper energy prices going into winter.

