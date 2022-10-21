Amazon will use Hawaiian Airlines to operate cargo planes

HONOLULU (AP) — Amazon is tapping Hawaiian Airlines to fly a fleet of cargo planes starting next fall. Under the deal announced Friday, Amazon could wind up owning up to 15% of the airline company. The airline’s parent company says the agreement will cover 10 Airbus A330 jets at first, and it could be expanded depending on Amazon’s future business needs. Hawaiian says it won’t use any of its current planes for Amazon flight. Instead, Amazon’s air division will lease planes that are being converted from passenger jets to freighters. Hawaiian Airlines CEO says the deal will help the airline grow its business and diversify.

