Delta Air settles with pilot who raised safety concerns
By DAVID KOENIG
AP Airlines Writer
Delta Air Lines has settled a case involving a pilot who says she was grounded in retaliation for raising safety concerns at the airline. A federal arbiter on Friday approved the settlement between Delta and pilot Karlene Petitt. Terms are not being disclosed. The settlement ends a long-running dispute that in 2019 threatened to derail the nomination of a Delta executive to lead the Federal Aviation Administration. The pilot says she was subjected to a psychiatric examination and grounded nearly two years after raising several safety issues in a long report to Delta executives.