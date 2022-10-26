Bed Bath & Beyond names interim CEO Gove to permanent post

Bed Bath & Beyond has named Sue Gove as its CEO, after having served in the role on an interim basis since June. The interim board chair of the home goods retailer said Gove has taken consequential actions to increase liquidity and establish the groundwork to improve customer loyalty, traffic, and market share. Gove will continue to serve as a board member at Bed Bath & Beyond, which reported that month that fiscal second-quarter sales dropped 28%. The company is in the middle of turnaround plan that includes shutting stores and reducing its workforce.

