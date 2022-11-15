Adults need toys, too: Some holiday gift suggestions

NEW YORK (AP) — Adults, they need toys too. There’s a wide range of gifty possibilities this holiday season. Try Wordle: The Party Game, which builds on the massively popular word adventure scooped up by The New York Times. For baby boomers, Dylan’s Candy Bar sells a plastic tackle box full of nostalgic treats like throwback Zots and Chick-O-Sticks. Schwinn makes a scooter for grown-ups that looks like a bike. For theater lovers, why not gift Broadway HD, a streaming service with more than 300 theater productions. Lego is selling a 1,164-piece set based on the TV hit “The Office.” If none of that does the trick, reach for a pricey bottle of booze, or an Advent calendar full of licorice.

