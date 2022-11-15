Consumer Reports survey: Hybrids are most reliable vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Gas-electric hybrids were the most dependable vehicles sold in the U.S. in the past year, while big pickup trucks and fully electric automobiles performed the worst in Consumer Reports’ annual reliability survey. The nonprofit group said Tuesday that Hybrids generally are tried-and-true designs with few frills, while automakers are cramming glitchy electronic features into expensive new pickups and EVs. Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ senior director of auto testing, says hybrids have been around for more than two decades. He says even though they switch between electric and gasoline power, they don’t have a lot of the technology or complex multi-speed transmissions that have caused problems with other vehicles.

