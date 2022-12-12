Elon Musk takes the stage, amid boos, at Chappelle’s show

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dave Chappelle asked the crowd at his comedy show to make some noise for the world’s richest man. They did — lots of booing. It was an awkward appearance for the new Twitter owner when the comic called him onstage Sunday night near the end of the show in San Francisco. Chappelle pointed out that most of the boos were coming from the “terrible seats.” He also asked the crowd to stop booing because he needed Musk to set up the first comedy club on Mars. Twitter is going through massive changes since Musk took over the social media platform. His tenure started with widespread layoffs and the restoration of several blocked accounts.

